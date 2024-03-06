Metahero (HERO) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $37.98 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

