MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $525.89 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $525.89 million and approximately $48.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $100.16 or 0.00151678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00016092 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00023870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,079.92 or 1.00070261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 97.91251651 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $81,114,995.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

