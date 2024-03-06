Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6,844.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $54,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTD traded up $24.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,311.65. 123,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,829. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,201.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,137.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

