MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.21 and last traded at $43.23. 229,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 209,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

