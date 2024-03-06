Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Declares GBX 3.85 Dividend

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MWY stock opened at GBX 769.06 ($9.76) on Wednesday. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 12-month low of GBX 656.03 ($8.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 785 ($9.96). The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 755.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 724.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,073.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Mid Wynd International Inv Tr alerts:

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.