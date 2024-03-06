Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Declares GBX 3.85 Dividend

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MWY stock opened at GBX 769.06 ($9.76) on Wednesday. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 12-month low of GBX 656.03 ($8.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 785 ($9.96). The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 755.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 724.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,073.89 and a beta of 0.56.
About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr
