Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.59

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 2568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

