Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.70

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 54132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.