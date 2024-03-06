Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,481. Modiv Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.34.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Modiv Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

