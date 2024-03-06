Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.78. 896 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Mohr Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

Institutional Trading of Mohr Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

About Mohr Growth ETF

The Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in equity securities of any market cap, geography, and investment style. The fund uses a tactical go-anywhere approach as its strategy. MOHR was launched on Nov 3, 2021 and is managed by Mohr Funds.

