Monro, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Monro has a payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNRO opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monro has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Monro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monro by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.