Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.53

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.53 and last traded at $152.53, with a volume of 86 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

Moog Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Moog had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million for the quarter.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Moog’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

