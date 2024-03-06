Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $203.94 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $22.94 or 0.00034789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $203.94 million and $26.58 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,203,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,891,611 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

