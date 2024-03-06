NEAR Protocol Trading Up 46.7% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.99 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.74 or 0.00008654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.21422646 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $611,967,085.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.