Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.00

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 86.88 ($1.10), with a volume of 38561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.13).

Newmark Security Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,625.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.30.

Insider Activity at Newmark Security

In other Newmark Security news, insider Paul Campbell-White purchased 12,000 shares of Newmark Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,960 ($12,641.20). 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

