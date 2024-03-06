NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Up 31.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.80. 353,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 89,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

NextSource Materials Stock Up 31.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$124.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 5.22.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

