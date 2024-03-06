Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 66.7%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) was up 66.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 829,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,034% from the average daily volume of 73,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Up 66.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

