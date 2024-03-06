Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.
Nexxen International Trading Up 1.9 %
NEXN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,529. The company has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.90. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.
