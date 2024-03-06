NFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00016241 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00023705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.02 or 0.99968137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00151949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

