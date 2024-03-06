Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Nicolet Bankshares has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NIC opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIC

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $76,537.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $408,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $1,991,008. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.