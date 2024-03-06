Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.91

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2662117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

