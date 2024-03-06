Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Trading Down 1.3%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 22,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 24,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Trust stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Free Report ) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

