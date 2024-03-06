Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Posts Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,694. The company has a market capitalization of $306.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.03. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWPX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Pipe

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.