Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 46,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 48,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1,282.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 453,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 421,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 301,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 89,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

