Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 46,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 48,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
