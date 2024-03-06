Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.31

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 145814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

