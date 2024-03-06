Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.34

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 82954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

