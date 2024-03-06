Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $56.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

