Objective Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,212 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 294,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $79.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

