Objective Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,390,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 620,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

