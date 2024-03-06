Objective Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $221.53. The company had a trading volume of 532,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $222.94.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
