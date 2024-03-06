Objective Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.8% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $439.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,776,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,579,262. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $446.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.97.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.