Objective Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VEA stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 9,899,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,242,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.