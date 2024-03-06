Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. 534,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

