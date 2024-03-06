OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

OFS Capital Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

OFS Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

