OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
OFS Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 82,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,292. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
