OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

OFS Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 82,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,292. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 18.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OFS Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 45.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 46,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in OFS Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

