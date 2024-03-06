Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

