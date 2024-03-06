OMG Network (OMG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.69 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $161.41 million and $44.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00065231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00023075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001467 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

