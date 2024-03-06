OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $117,000.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 482,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.90 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 94.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

