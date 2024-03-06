Ordinals Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.58 Billion (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $75.29 or 0.00112370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $542.75 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ordinals has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 78.42534427 USD and is down -9.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $637,654,001.50 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

