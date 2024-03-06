Ordinals Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $75.85 or 0.00115193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $401.12 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 78.42534427 USD and is down -9.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $637,654,001.50 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

