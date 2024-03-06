ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NYSE:IX traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. 16,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 262.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ORIX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

