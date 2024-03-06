ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
ORIX Price Performance
NYSE:IX traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. 16,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ORIX
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ORIX
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
