Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires 6,480 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

MetLife stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.04. 3,031,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

