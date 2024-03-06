Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.2% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average of $227.57. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

