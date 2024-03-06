Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 5,400 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,466,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,026. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

