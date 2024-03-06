Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,193.58

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $13,193.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,155.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.59 or 0.00621877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00129503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00056104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00152813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,991,795 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

