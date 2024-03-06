PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Shares Down 9%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.10. 56,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 23,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

