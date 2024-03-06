Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Position Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,418 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Peabody Energy worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. 1,926,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peabody Energy news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,452,631 shares of company stock worth $81,971,758. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

