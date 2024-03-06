Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

