Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Shares of Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), with a volume of 500130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Pennpetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.94.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

