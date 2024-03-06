Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.50

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 237542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Pentair Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 74.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 207,940 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 57.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

