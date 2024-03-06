PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 58.0% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $163.00. 5,300,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,197. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

